Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 65.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

HVT stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

