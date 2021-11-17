Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Par Pacific worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 269,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

