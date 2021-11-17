Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

