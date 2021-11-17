Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,070 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Nabors Industries worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $788.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($22.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

