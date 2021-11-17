Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,616 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of E.W. Scripps worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 296,699 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other E.W. Scripps news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $312,075 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

