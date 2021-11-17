Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

FNDX stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

