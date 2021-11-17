Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $355.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $1,255,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,775 shares of company stock worth $44,015,563. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

