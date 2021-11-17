Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.09 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.12.

NVDA opened at $298.15 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $742.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

