Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,566.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,394.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,392.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

