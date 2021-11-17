Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

Shares of UNH opened at $451.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.