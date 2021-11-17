Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 1,113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 283.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 266,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $263.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.07 and a twelve month high of $264.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day moving average is $246.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

