Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 1,657 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

