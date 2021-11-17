ChartEx (CHART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,798.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. ChartEx has a market cap of $495,989.57 and approximately $8,798.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,570.35 or 0.99947064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.76 or 0.07068630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

