ChatCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and $146,190.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,829.60 or 0.98660960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00038977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.27 or 0.00552865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

