Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 95.6% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 250,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 122,541 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.6% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.7% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 262,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,424. The company has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

