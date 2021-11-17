Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $222.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

