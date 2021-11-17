Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

