China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the October 14th total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SXTC stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

