China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.09. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 39,589 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of China XD Plastics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.