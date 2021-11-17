Chindata Group (CD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.83 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 158,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 91.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 132,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.66.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

