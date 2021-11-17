Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.66. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $2,738,622. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.