Chromia (CHR) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $472.83 million and $350.45 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00225423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

