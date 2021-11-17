Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) shares fell 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHUEF)

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.