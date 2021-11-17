Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.