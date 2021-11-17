Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.89.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $174.53 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $68,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
