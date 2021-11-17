Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $174.53 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $68,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

