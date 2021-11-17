Cipher Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $120,881.58 and $4,994.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cipher has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.00413463 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $658.00 or 0.01085360 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.