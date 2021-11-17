Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.29.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. 2,122,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,477,566. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.