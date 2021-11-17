Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.29.

CSCO stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. 2,122,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,477,566. The stock has a market cap of $226.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

