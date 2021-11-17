Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,294,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,536,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

