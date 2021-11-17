Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31-53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,294,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,536,129. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.29.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

