Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50-12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.29.

CSCO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,294,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,536,129. The firm has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

