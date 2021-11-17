Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00. Aedifica has a 12-month low of $121.35 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

