Citigroup Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Neutral

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.