Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Critical Analysis

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Community Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.74 $12.73 million $1.73 7.95 Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.59 $8.94 million $4.10 10.24

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 23.48% 11.66% 1.11% Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.17% 1.18%

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

