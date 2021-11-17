Civitas Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $69,908.19 and $54.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00080527 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,329,630 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

