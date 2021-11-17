ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $79,950.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CLRO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 334,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,606. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ClearOne by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

