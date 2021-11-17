Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 24,400 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. 103,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,171. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

