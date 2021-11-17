Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 562,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,565,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

CLOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $728,265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609,967 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $10,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,114,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

