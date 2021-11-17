CLSA Begins Coverage on Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

Research analysts at CLSA started coverage on shares of Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSDGY opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. Bosideng International has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $35.21.
Bosideng International Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.