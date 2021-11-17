CLSA Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $34.00

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CLSA from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

Shares of QFIN opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.59.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,446,000 after purchasing an additional 947,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,931,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,699,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,792,000 after acquiring an additional 796,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

