CLSA Trims NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price to $134.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price cut by analysts at CLSA from $143.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. CLSA’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTES. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.10. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

