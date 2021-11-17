Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.01

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 32890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

