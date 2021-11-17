Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.21. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 20,701 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

