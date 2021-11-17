Coin Artist (COIN) One Day Volume Tops $6,540.00

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $6,540.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00220479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

