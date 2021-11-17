Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $37,590,600.30 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01.

On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $793,955.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $346.52. 3,748,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.54 and its 200 day moving average is $259.08.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $864,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coinbase Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,745 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Coinbase Global by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,753 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 391.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

