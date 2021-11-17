CoinFi (COFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $224,201.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00223784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

