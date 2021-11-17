Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.58. 278,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,733,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.12. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $340.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.