Colliers Securities Weighs in on Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 309,352 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

