Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA stock opened at $204.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $207.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

