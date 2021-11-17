Comerica Bank Buys 15,431 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,431 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

